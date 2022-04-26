Infrastructure projects to change the face of Mat South

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

Matabeleland South Province is set for a major facelift as a number of infrastructure projects being spearheaded by Government are progressing well, with some nearing completion.

At Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo College a Home Economics block is 98 percent complete while at Gwanda State University, the project to construct Epoch Mine houses for student and staff accommodation has registered 58 percent progress.

So far six student blocks have been renovated.

Government is also constructing a new court complex in Gwanda.

Under the Second Republic, Government has stepped up efforts to implement key development projects in Matabeleland region in line with the devolution policy and Vision 2030.

Some of the notable key projects include the Gwayi-Shangani Dam in Matabeleland North and Tuli Manyange Dam in Matabeleland South.

The Beitbridge Border Post modernisation project is another key project being undertaken by Government and its partners.

In Gwanda, a Chronicle news crew yesterday visited Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic and observed that a 16-year-old dream has finally come to life under the watch of the Second Republic.

Construction workers were yesterday installing ceilings, tiling, painting and adding other finishing touches to the building.

During a tour of the polytechnic’s Home Economics block, head of department for administration Mr Mandlenkosi Moyo said several efforts to complete the building over the years had been futile, but the Second Republic has seen it come to pass.

“Many efforts to finish the project have failed over the years, but we resumed in 2018 and the building is almost complete as you can see. It’s a huge milestone and we’re proud to be a part of it,” said Mr Moyo.

He said the state-of-the-art equipment that will be installed in the building would be beneficial to surrounding lodges and hotels.

“The Home Economics block will include laundry laboratories as well as equipment to accommodate food and nutrition, fashion and fabrics, home economics and home management courses. Once we’re done with the Home Economics block, we’ll push for the completion of the lecture theatre,” said Mr Moyo.

In another project, the construction of the Gwanda Magistrates Court Complex has resumed.

Treasury released funds for the project with indications that the courthouse will be completed within the next 18 months.

The project, which began more than 10 years ago was suspended several times over the years due to lack of funds.

A contractor has already moved on site to resume construction of the court complex which is located behind the police provincial headquarters in Gwanda town and comprises a basement with holding cells, a ground floor with four court rooms and offices as well as the first floor with four court rooms and offices.

Construction workers were yesterday afternoon seen building a stand where a water tank will be set up next to the concrete mixer.

Deliveries of various building materials were also made as construction work begins.

Speaking at the project site, the contractor, Mr Kerry Yang, said the US$1,1 million project had resumed in earnest and workers were already on the ground.

“We’ve been expecting some quarry stone, reinforcement and other material but we’ve started well. We’ve been doing a lot of preparatory work with a water tank for the concrete mixer already going up. Construction has resumed and we expect to complete works in 18 months-time,” said Mr Yang.

Matabeleland South provincial public works director Mr Sijabuliso Ncube said the construction projects in the province have been progressing well.

“There’s work going on for sure. The contractor at the Gwanda Magistrates Court Complex has been mobilising resources for construction to resume. According to our work plan, we’re supposed to complete the Home Economics block at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic by the end of this month,” said Mr Ncube.

He, however, said a shortage of the requisite personnel on the market had been slowing down some construction projects in the province.

“Artisans want to be paid in forex which sometimes makes it difficult for us as we’re guided by certain statutes in terms of payments. With some, we can use them for a month and are forced to let them go due to payment problems which poses a big challenge for us. At times, funds come later than we’ll be expecting. The Second Republic has been working hard to make sure projects in the province are completed and we’re trying as much as possible to achieve our goals,” said Mr Ncube.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira reported that the Geospatial Aeronautical and Space Science Capability for Zimbabwe programme is at 90 percent complete with surveys having been conducted in Harare, Karoi, Bulawayo and Masvingo.

“Construction of the J.M Nkomo College Home Economics block is at 98 percent completion. All major works have been completed and finishing touches were in progress. Regarding the renovation of Gwanda State University epoch mine houses for student and staff accommodation, the project has registered 58 percent progress, with six student blocks having been renovated and four staff houses ongoing,” he said.

Regarding the establishment of community archives at Gwanda Rural District Council in Matabeleland South province, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe reported that the project is at 70 percent with completion scheduled for the end of the cycle. – @Yolisswa