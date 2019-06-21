Intwasa seeks 100 umbrellas

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

INTWASA Arts Festival koBulawayo is looking for 100 umbrellas for their 100 Girls’ poetry project, a concept whereby 100 girls selected from 20 different schools in Bulawayo work on poetry pieces that tackle social issues.

This year’s Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo will be held from September 24 to 28 under the theme: “Spring Fever”.

The 100 Girls’ Project will take place in September during Intwasa’s Women’s Day.

The concept is simply about using art as a tool for civic engagement and advocacy. The 100 girls will work on pieces of poetry tackling issues such as child marriage, sexual offences, Vuzu parties and general empowerment of girls.

Intwasa Arts Festival director Raisedon Baya said: “Intwasa will be collaborating with the National Gallery to curate one of the biggest events that will see 100 girls compete in performances and also engage critical policy makers and stakeholders. The 100 girls will go through training in poetry and advocacy”.

He said the 100 girls will be mentored by renowned and award winning female poets such as Tinashe Tafirenyika, Lady Tshawe, Sithandazile Dube, Thandokuhle Sibanda and Siboe the Poet.

“The project is about participation, inclusion and diversity. The ultimate goal is to have young girls who are able to use their talents to speak and advocate for issues affecting the girl child,” said Baya.

He said the 100 umbrellas can be dropped off at the Intwasa offices situated at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in Studio 10.

Baya said the umbrellas represent a shed of comfort.

“The umbrellas are a wall of protection and comfort for the girls in their lives. After the festival the girls who participated will each walk away with an umbrella as a token and symbol of their participation. The festival is therefore looking for donations, either from individuals, institutions and corporates to make the project a success” he said.

The Intwasa project is supported by Plan Zimbabwe and Justice for Children.