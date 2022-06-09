Intwasa seeks to empower creative girl child

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

INTWASA Arts Festival koBulawayo is on a drive to emancipate the creative girl child through a casting call for the Amplifying Girls’ Voices Through Digital Arts.

The auditions are slated for today at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Amplifying Girls’ Voices Through Digital Arts serves as a sequel to the inaugural 100 Girls 100 Voices project which uses poetry as a medium for advocacy for ending child marriages, sexual harassment of girls, and enforcement of laws that protect girls and young women.

Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo director Raisedon Baya said the idea is bigger than the girl child but aims to profit young people.

“This is an inclusive project for young people.

We’re looking for both male and female actors aged between 16 and 21 to be part of our short films.

These auditions will help us pick characters we want to use soon.

“We’re just looking for talent so I urge the youth, especially the girl child, to take advantage of this opportunity,” he said.

Besides age, exceptional talent will be picked from acting ability.

The initiative that is supported by Plan Zimbabwe and Plan Finland, has in the past, been a vehicle to foster conversations and movies advocating for fair treatment of the girl child. — @eMKlass_49