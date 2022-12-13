Is there Unai hope for Nakamba?

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

MARVELOUS Nakamba had minimal involvement during Aston Villa’s trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), playing about 20 minutes in two matches.

The 28-year-old Zimbabwean midfielder who is yet to make an appearance in the English Premiership this season, played the last 10 minutes in the 2-2 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Nakamba was on Sunday introduced in the 84th minute for John McGinn who scored the only goal against Chelsea as they wrapped up their Middle East tour.

Aston Villa have played three friendly matches during the World Cup finals break, with the first that came before their UAE tour being the 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City where Nakamba started and lasted an hour before being pulled off.

Hopes were high that Nakamba would get some action following the arrival of Unai Emery who replaced Steven Gerrard in October, but he remains on the sidelines, becoming a regular benchwarmer.

David Luiz and Morgan Sanson have been preferred starters in central midfield.

Friendly matches that Aston Villa are playing during the World Cup break have been a perfect opportunity for Nakamba to reinvent himself and try to win Emery’s favour.

Ever since recovering from a knee injury that kept him on the sidelines for almost four months between December 2021 and April 2022, Nakamba struggled to get Premiership action at Aston Villa.

The former Bantu Rover player has been on the bench for eight out of the 14 Aston Villa games.

Before the injury, Nakamba had been one of the regulars in Gerrard’s team and his dip in form has led to reports that Aston Villa might ship out the Zimbabwean to open up space for Emery’s targeted players who include Portuguese star Joao Felix.

Releasing Nakamba, who had reportedly drawn interest from Nottingham Forest and Fulham also means that Aston Villa might cash-in as the footie’s contract with the Birmingham based side expires in June 2024.

In his first season at Aston Villa from Club Brugge of Belgium, Nakamba made 29 EPL appearances in the 2019/20 championship, followed by 13 the following season and had 16 appearances in the 2021/22 season.