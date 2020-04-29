I’ve no regrets on Poland flop: Gidiza

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

MIDFIELD legend Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda has no regrets about his failed European stint in Poland because Dynamos made a handsome offer he couldn’t resist.

Gidiza, then one of the most sought after players, whilst turning out for Zimbabwe Saints, had a six-month stint with Slask Vroztwav FC in Poland.

The move had been facilitated by former Warriors’ coach Wislaw Grabowski in 1997.

Grabowski also facilitated successful moves to Europe for Norman Mapeza, Chicken Inn assistant coach Prince Matore, Footballers Union of Zimbabwe vice-president Herbert Dick and Dickson Choto.

Gidiza said when he returned from Europe, Highlanders were interested in his services but the lure of playing Caf Champions League football with Dynamos was difficult to resist.

A direct call from then Dynamos coach Sunday Chidzambwa and flight to Harare booked by a supporter made him settle for DeMbare.

“I could have played for Highlanders but DeMbare came up with a better offer. It was not an easy decision to go to Dynamos because l grew up supporting Bosso. But l think they didn’t offer me what l thought l was worth and DeMbare valued me more. Twice before joining Dynamos I came close to signing for Bosso, but they were slow to tie the deal,” said Sibanda.

“Grabowski took me to Poland and l made the grade at Slask Vroztwav. l played there for six months, but l was earning close to nothing and was far away from home. You know how society views you when you’re from Europe and have nothing to show for it. I came home during the winter break and that’s when decided not to go back to Poland. Maphepha (Ernest Sibanda) talked to my brother Bongani Mafu to convince me to join Bosso, but Sunday Chidzambwa and

Dynamos offered me three times more than what Bosso was offering. Grabowski tried to convince me to go back to Poland, but what l was to earn at DeMbare was almost equivalent to what I was earning in Poland so l decided to join DeMbare. I’ve no regrets for that decision,” he said.

Even his childhood friends Dazzy Kapenya and Chipo Tsodzo failed to convince Sibanda to join Bosso.

Sibanda shared the dressing room with experienced players, who included goalkeeper Gift Muzadzi, defender Chamu Musanhu, Memory Mucherahowa, Masimba Dinyero, Lloyd Mutasa, Makwinji Soma-Phiri, ex-Bosso captain Lovemore Ncube, the late Lenny Gwata, Murape Murape and Calisto Pasuwa.

Sibanda believes the present crop of Dynamos players don’t respect the DeMbare badge.

“Long back when you played for DeMbare you respected the jersey and played for the fans, for your family and knew you could not lose two games in a row. You won games and got more money. Now these boys just play with no respect for the badge. They’re displaying no hunger to win as they are just playing for money. If they win it’s ok and if they lose they are not worried because they know that at the end of the month they get their salaries.

“These boys don’t appreciate the $20 fans pay to watch them and the pain fans go through when the team loses,” Sibanda said. – @ZililoR.