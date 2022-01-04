Iyasa confident of resuming international shows

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

MUCH travelled dance outfit Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (Iyasa) have set their sights on resuming international shows as a way of showcasing the immense talent endowed by the country.

Iyasa are one of Zimbabwe’s exports who have for the past two years been gravely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as they have failed to perform outside the country.

In the past they have showcased their art in countries that include Austria, Germany, Czech Republic, France, Slovakia, Japan, Taiwan, Liechtenstein, Serbia and Poland.

Iyasa director Nkululeko Dube said it is high time they adapt to the pandemic and they are doing so through drafting plans to resume international shows.

“We have several plans to resume our international work.

We are currently working on logistics and paving plans to work around the new standards of travel and working abroad made necessary by Covid-19 but we certainly will be returning to the international stages sooner or later.

“The past two years have been very difficult not only for Iyasa but for basically all creatives in the country and abroad.

In the coming year we are hoping that restrictions will ease and allow us to work more,” he said.

Dube said they also have new productions lined up and hope to release several videos and songs.

“We also hope to create new dance productions for our audiences. Iyasa has been in existence for over 20 years now.

“It is therefore a very important challenge in the next year that we try to adapt and adapt like we always do so that we stay relevant for the future and in the current generation,” he said.

Iyasa last year embarked on a serious drive in recruiting members and Dube said the process would continue.

“In the past year we were able to recruit new members and students who will carry on the baton from the many amazing artistes we have produced.

“We look forward to continuing with our mandate to mentor artistes and give them an opportunity to learn the ropes then go on and showcase their talents to the world.

“Our team stands at over 30 members at the moment and with some finishing school soon there probably will be more youngsters joining us,” said Dube.

The dance gurus who are slowly tapping more into the digital space through the Credisi and Prove platforms, have grown to just supporting themselves as a group by other local talented artistes.

“We will also unveil other projects like Credisi and Prove in which we give back to artistes and audiences who do not necessarily have to be a part of Iyasa to be given a platform by us,” said Dube.

— @mthabisi_mthire