Jah Prayzah billed for Hope for Africa Concert

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

JAH Prayzah will be part of the One Africa Global Foundation Covid-19 Hope for Africa Concert later this month that will be beamed to 49 nations by MultiChoice.

This concert is part of efforts to fight Covid-19 and MultiChoice has partnered with the One Africa Global Foundation to host a continent-wide broadcast of the concert on May 31 as from 8PM on Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154).

Jah Prayzah will be joined by 2Baba, Akothee, Banky W, Betty G, CIC, Cobhams Asuquo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Denola Grey, Diamond Platnumz, Eddie Jay, Jeff Maximum, Kyee Benda, Osas Ighodaro, Princess Jnap Sessay, Praiz and Waje.

The artistes will perform remotely and will give goodwill messages of hope and encouragement to every African in the comfort and safety of their homes.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said: “The concert is part of its efforts to support the eradication of the Coronavirus problem and is a three-hour event featuring performances by top African artistes, with appearances by media and other personalities from across the continent.”

She said the DStv platform can use the power of entertainment to give hope, enrich lives and bring people together, especially in these difficult times.

“The Covid-19 Hope For Africa Concert will be seen in 49 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa. Funds raised through the concert will be used to help ensure the safety and well-being of healthcare professionals across the continent, all of whom are on the frontline in the fight,” said Dziva.

She said the funds will be used to also acquire functional medical equipment, Covid testing stations and personal protective equipment to minimise exposure to the virus.

The One Africa Global Foundation, which is a development arm of One Africa Global, is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organisation working for vulnerable and less-privileged people.

The One Africa Global Foundation said the concert would facilitate a means for the whole of Africa to play a role in resolving the crisis.