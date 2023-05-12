Jah Prayzah collabos Shasha, DJ Tira, Nomfundo, Takura, Gemma in Maita Baba album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

CONTEMPORARY musician Jah Prayzah has finally opened up on his Maita Baba album which he is set to officially launch in the City of Kings and Queens tomorrow night.

In an interview on Thursday with Zimpapers Radio stable Star FM on the 326 Drive with Kudzai Violet Gwara (KVG) and Baba JP said everything is ready for the launch.

In unveiling the collaborations on the albums, JP said the Chiremerera album which he launches today in the capital Harare is a traditional laced project while Maita Baba is a mix of genres.

“I decided to launch two albums and two different cities after heeding a call from my fans who in the past have highlighted the need for me to give them traditional tracks, wedding tracks and party tracks.

“I started working on the track just after the Gwara album. On Chiremerera l only featured Feli Nandi while on Maita Baba l featured DJ Tira, Shasha, Nomfundo, Gemma and Takura,” said Jah Prayzah.

Chiremerera means “respect” in the Shona language and will carry the traditional Jah Prayzah signature sound that he is popularly known for.

Jah Prayzah released the first single Sarungano a beautiful love duet featuring Feli Nandi exploring unexpressed love’s complexities on Monday.

Guest artistes billed for the Harare at the Old Hararians Sports Club include Baba Harare, Feli Nandi and Makoomba whilst Abisher Palmer will host the event alongside DJ Luckie Dee and DJ Iroq on the decks.

Maita Baba means thank you father in the Shona language.

In Bulawayo JP has recruited Bulawayo artistes Mzoe 7, Ma9Nine, Asaph, DJ Mzoe, Msiz’kay and DJ Mzoe for the launch of Maita Baba Album. He also invited South Africa-based Sha Sha, Nomfundo and DJ Tira who recently teased a collaboration track with Jah Prayzah speculated to be on the Afro-pop-themed Maita Baba [email protected]_mthire