18 Aug, 2020 - 17:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Jah Prayzah’s son to release debut single

The Chronicle

Showbiz Reporter

Jah Prayzah’s first born son, Mukudzeyi Junior who has been showing interest in his father’s trade is set to release his debut single on Wednesday.

Mukudzeyi Junior, a few months before the Covid-19 pandemic stroke, had been accompanying his father to some of his shows where he would showcase his singing talent, much to the amusement of show goers.

Also, he has been featuring on some of his father’s music videos of late with many encouraging Jah Prayzah to nurture his son while he is still young.

It seems Jah Prayzah has taken that advice as he yesterday shared news that Mukudzeyi Junior is ready to share his first song with people.

Mukudzeyi Junior in the studio creating magic. I am proud of you son. I cant wait for the world to hear your talent and voice,” wrote Jah Prayzah as he shared an image of his son in his studio in Harare.


He said the song was produced by talented Victor Stot who he thanked for assisting his son.


The song will be released on Nash TV’s Facebook page

