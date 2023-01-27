Jaiva Sexy Dancers to perform with Enzo in Byo

Showbiz Reporter

Organisers of the much-anticipated Enzo Ishall show in Bulawayo have added popular dance group Jaiva Sexy Dancers to the list of performers.

Also set to share the stage with Enzo Ishall at Palace Hotel are DJ Ajaxxx, DJ Bhanditi, DJ Mandoza and DJ Keitho.

Enzo Ishall is rocking the radio waves with his track Shacker on which he collaborated with Winky D.

Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa said: “We are looking forward to our first show of the year. We have a number of artists lined up to perform here and we are very excited for what the year has in store for us in terms of hosting musical shows.”

Known for his trademark chant, Chiraah, Enzo Ishall last performed at the same venue last year in September before an almost capacity crowd.

Next week, Baba Harare is also set to perform at the venue.