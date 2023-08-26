Jere, Benza storm into Parliament

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

PREMIER Soccer League president and Caps United director Farai Jere as well as Herentals FC owner Innocent Benza have been elected national assembly representatives for Murewa West and Mutasa Central constituencies respdctively.

Both went in on a Zanu-PF ticket.

Jere cruised to victory in Murewa West constituency, Mashonaland East province, with a massive 17 733 votes while his closest challenger, Lesley Mukurazhizha of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party managed 7 271 votes with an independent Silence Nhamburo getting a paltry 114 votes.

In Mutasa Central, Manicaland province, Herentals owner, Benza got the right to the august house on a 13 717 votes victory,defeating his only challenger Edson Chekechele from the CCC who received 9 781 votes.

In a brief interview, Jere said he will continue with his role in the PSL.

“I am obviously excited by the massive win and am in a celebratory mood right now. Regards my role as the PSL president, I don’t think there’s any conflict at all so I will continue serving my term,” said Jere.