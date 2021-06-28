JSC closes 5 more courthouses

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) closed five more courthouses in Gweru on Friday after some members of staff tested Covid-19 positive.

Some officials at the Labour Court and another employee from the Sheriff’s office in the Midlands capital tested positive to Covid -19 on Friday.

“The five courthouses and Office of the Sheriff (of Gweru City) have been closed for purposes of fumigation, testing of staff and contact tracing of all the people who may have come into contact with the cases,” JSC said in a statement.

On Wednesday last week, JSC Secretary Mr Walter Chikwanha announced the closure of seven courthouses on similar grounds.

“Yes, we have had Covid-19 positive cases at the following courts, Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court, Karoi Magistrates’ Court, Kariba Magistrates’ Court, Bindura Magistrates’ Court, Mutare Magistrates’ Court, and Mutare High Court and Mt Darwin Magistrates’ Court,” he said.

Mr Chikwanha said they are consulting with the Ministry of Health and Child Care on the way forward.

Zimbabwe has witnessed a surge in corona virus infections in the past weeks.

The country recorded four more Covid-19 related deaths and 801 new cases in the last 24-hours bringing the total number of cases to 46 018.