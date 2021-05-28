JUST IN: Ackim introduces cologne brand to fund Miss Mbembesi pageant

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

CREATIVE Minds Talents House founder, Ackim Bukhosi Tshuma, has launched a range of perfumes called House of Ackim which he hopes to use to fund the Face of Mbembesi King and Queen pageant.

Last year, the modelling pageant which was last held in 1995 made a comeback with Angel Mathonsi and Dominic Kondlo being crowned queen and king respectively. The finale was staged at Mbembesi village, Matabeleland North.

Tshuma said he has since ventured into the fragrance business as a way of ensuring the pageant is well funded as he wants to expose the talent of the rural folk from Mbembesi.

“As we start preparing for the pageant that is scheduled to take place sometime in November this year, I’ve ventured into the fragrance business where I’m manufacturing perfumes. This is being done under the House of Ackim perfumes with all the proceeds set to be directed towards funding the pageant.

“The goal is to unleash modelling talent from the people of Mbembesi who are largely Xhosa speaking people who haven’t been given adequate space to showcase their talent,” said Tshuma.

He said he chose to make fragrances as he has always loved them.

“I’ve always had a close attachment and feel for aromas and scents as they gave me a warm and free effervescence. My vision is to give people glowing countenance and great feeling coupled with a nice scent,” said Tshuma. – @mthabisi_mthire