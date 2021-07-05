JUST IN: Afro-pop musician Rava to release album on importance on Ubuntu

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO-based Afro-pop musician Rava (real name Ryan Mhletshwa) is working on an album, Induna Yesiko that seeks to encourage youths to value humanity.

The album, a follow up to his debut titled The Beginnings which he released in November 2018 has been under production for the past two years.

Rava said through this forthcoming album that is due for release on September 20, he wants to encourage his peers to value Ubuntu.

“The album that’s under production will have tracks, Isintu es’tayilen, Impilo yes’manje manje, Kufa, Induna yesiko, Amandlendlovu, AGE and Sakhathazeka isizwe sangakith’.

“Induna yesiko is a cultural album that has its focus on African roots. It seeks to encourage youths to have Ubuntu in order for societies to rise,” said Rava.

He urged people to expect a well-orchestrated project as he took his time to work on it.

“I didn’t just wake up and say ‘I’m dropping an album’ as I’ve spent two years working on this project. This is an album not to miss and in order to test the waters, I’ll be releasing a single, Isintu es’tayilen.” – @mthabisi_mthire