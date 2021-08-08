JUST IN: Blue Rose goes all out on new single

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Madlela Skhobokhobo’s protégé, Afro-soul songstress Blue Rose (real name Buhle Moyo) is preparing to release a single titled Ngiyazifela Ngawe that she hopes to use to claim her place in the music industry.

The 20-year-old musician who is signed under Dlelas Music made her breakthrough recently when she featured on Madlela Skhobokhobo’s track Umona alongside the likes of Siza Mdlongwa, Mcheznana and youngster Basotho. In order to keep the momentum, she has decided to release a single as part of efforts to promote and grow her brand.

“I was discovered by Madlela from our church (Revelation Spiritual Home) where I’m part of the choir. Madlela saw potential in me and signed me under his stable, Dlelas Music. Under the record label, I’ll be releasing a single titled Ngiyazifela Ngawe that will be accompanied by picturesque visuals as I want to grow my brand as a young musician eager to break boundaries,” said Blue Rose.

She said being part of Dlelas Music is the best decision she ever made as the stable has managed to churn out successful artistes like Clopas Skhosana. Skhosana managed to win a Bulawayo Arts Award in the Best newcomer category a few months after associating with the stable.

“I’m proud to be part of a stable that’s dedicated to discovering and nurturing talent. I’m the second artiste to be discovered by Dlelas Music after Skhosana and that on its own is a big achievement,” said Blue Rose.

Dlelas Music founder Madlela Skhobokhobo said his stable will continue to follow its mission of ensuring that untapped talent is recognised.

“As Dlelas Music, we’re driven by the need to ensure that our local artistes are given a platform to showcase their talent. With that in mind, we’re confident to say that this is just the beginning as we’re going to unpack more talented youngsters in the future,” said Madlela Skhobokhobo. – @mthabisi_mthire