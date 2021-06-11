JUST IN: Bosso shocked by goalie’s move

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

STUNG by goalkeeper Wellington Muuya’s decision to approach Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) to help him get a clearance from the club citing breach of contract, Highlanders have called the player to come and sign a termination document.

Bosso said they were surprised to hear that the player reported them to Fuz when they had informed Muuya to return “later” and finalise his termination contract with the club.

“He didn’t come to make a follow up on his contract termination request. Actually, we’re worried that he went to Fuz without coming to tie up the agreement of his request. The contract termination documents have always been there, waiting for him to append his signature,” said Highlanders spokesperson Ronald Moyo.

The 24-year-old signed a three-year deal with Highlanders at the beginning of the 2019 season and spent the first year at Bosso before being loaned out to Victoria Falls-based Mosi Rovers last year.

He returned to Highlanders at the beginning of 2021.

Muuya said Highlanders hasn’t been paying him since last year, hence his request for termination of contract.

Muuya wrote to Bosso on May 24 seeking a clearance, so he can club hunt. He then found home at Bulawayo Chiefs.

He also wrote to Zifa and copied the letter to the Premier Soccer League and Fuz, narrating his ordeal at the hands of Highlanders and made it clear that he was no longer interested in playing for the club.

According to world football governing body Fifa’s statutes, a player is free to terminate his contract if the club fails to pay him for two consecutive months.

The rule is contained under Article 14b of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, terminating a contract with just cause for outstanding salaries.

“In the case of a club unlawfully failing to pay a player at least two monthly salaries on their due dates, the player will be deemed to have a just cause to terminate his contract, provided that he has put (it to) the debtor club in default in writing and has granted a deadline of at least 15 days for the debtor club to fully comply with its financial obligation(s),” reads part of the Fifa statutes.

Chronicle Sport understands that Bosso told Chiefs to cough up US$10 000 for the goalkeeper’s services.

At Chiefs, he’ll compete for a starting place with David Bizabani and Matrripples Muleya.

Getting his licence from Zifa shouldn’t be a problem, as Chiefs had sent his registration papers before the start of the Chibuku Super Cup, with pending clearance letter from Bosso blocking issuance of his licence.

— @ZililoR