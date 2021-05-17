JUST IN: Bumper harvest saves Zimbabwe US$300 million

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE bumper harvest achieved this year means Zimbabwe would not import any maize, but instead, it will save over US$300 million, which will be channeled to the productive sector.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor, Dr John Mangudya, said this in an interview with Business Chronicle, where he revealed that the 100 000 tonnes monthly maize imports from the region and South America, would not happen this year.

“We are now able to save US$30 million from the 100 000 tonnes of maize that we have been importing monthly,” he said.

“Therefore, what this means is that we now have to produce more as our productive sectors of the economy such as the manufacturing and agriculture will receive more foreign currency allocation through the auction system.”

According to the Second Round of Crop and Livestock Assessment Report for 2021 released recently, the estimated maize production stands at 2 717 171 tonnes.

Zimbabwe requires about 1,8 million tonnes of maize annually and last year because of poor rains received in 2019 summer cropping season only produced 907 628 tonnes. – @okazunga