JUST IN: Cal Vin’s suspected killer exonerated

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

Wilfred Mafuka, the man who was suspected to have been involved in a hit and run incident that killed Bulawayo rapper Cal Vin last year, has been exonerated of all charges by police for the alleged crime.

This was confirmed after DNA results taken from his vehicle proved that he was not involved in that particular incident but had run over an animal.

In an interview, Mafuka said he received a call from police last Wednesday informing him that they had gone through the results and they had returned negative.

“The police phoned me telling me I could collect my car since the tests had proven that I was not involved in the accident that killed Cal Vin. The blood samples they had collected from my car belonged to an animal and not that of a human being,” he said.

More to follow…