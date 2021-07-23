JUST IN: Covid-19 claims Matebeleland South Provincial Education Director, Masukume

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

MATABELELAND South Provincial Education Director, Lifias Masukume has succumbed to Covid-19.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson, Taungana Ndoro said Masukume died this morning while admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

He said Masukume was a hardworker and his death was a huge loss to the education system.

“We have learnt with great sadness the passing on of one of our own Lifias Masukume who was the Provincial Education Director for Matabeleland South Province. Masukume passed on this morning while admitted at UBH after succumbing to Covid-19. His death is a great loss to us because he was a hardworking and dedicated person.

“He was very much concerned with uplifting the education sector not only in the province where he was stationed but throughout the country. He carried out his work with great passion and dedication,” said Mr Ndoro.

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Abedinico Ncube said Masukume’s death was a great loss to the province.

He said during his term in office as PED Masukume did a lot to ensure that he improved the education system in the province, especially in rural areas.

“He was a level headed person and a dedicated worker. During his term of office as PED we saw significant improvement in the education sector within the province such as improved state of our schools, especially in rural schools. He was a visionary and he always emphasised that he wanted to improve the state of schools, mostly in the rural areas,” he said.

[email protected]