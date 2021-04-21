JUST IN: Darts set to resume away from pubs and bars

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, SeniorSports Reporter

THE National Darts Association of Zimbabwe (Ndaz) has expressed satisfaction with progress made by their clubs in preparation for resumption of training and league games.

Like other sports, darts were not spared from lockdown measures imposed by the government as a way of curtailing the spread of the Covid-19.

Following lifting of the total sporting embargo last month, darts also embarked on the road to a return to competition under Standard Operating Procedures released by the government through the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

Ndaz president Meynard Moyo said some clubs had already written to them indicating their zeal to start training.

“Our affiliates are busy putting their houses in order so that they can start training and then league games. Some have already written to us articulating their preparedness and zeal to start. We are also monitoring the situation on the ground given talk of a third wave. It is our hope that all the members inform us of their preparedness quickly. But we are happy with the progress so far,” said Moyo.

Previously darts games were played in pubs and sports bars, which are still closed, but since the Moyo executive came into power, it has made tremendous strides in demistifying the belief that darts was a sport for those that frequent bars.