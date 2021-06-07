JUST IN: Ecocash fraudsters on the prowl

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ECOCASH has reported that some of its clients have lost money to criminals who illegally withdraw money from accounts without customers’ consent.

The mobile money agent dismissed claims that its system has been hacked.

In a statement on Monday, Ecocash urged its customers not to give third parties their pin codes to prevent being robbed.

“Ecocash is aware of reports of fraud where unsuspecting Ecocash customers have lost money to criminals using false identities after they harvest customers’ mobile phone numbers from social media platforms such as WhatsApp. Ecocash wishes to assure the public and our valued customers that the Ecocash system has not been hacked and remains safe and secure,” read the statement.

“Ecocash urges customers to be vigilant against fraud by checking the identity of people they send money to and not sharing their Ecocash pin to anyone.”

Ecocash urged customers to report suspected cases of fraud to the police or through their SMS helpline 0771222114 while customers can also visit their nearest Ecocash shops.

[email protected]