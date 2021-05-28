JUST IN: Econet director Dr Chimhanzi gets top board post

Own Correspondent

London – ONE Campaign, a global movement to end extreme poverty and preventable diseases, has appointed Econet Wireless Zimbabwe board member, Dr Jackie Chimhanzi, as one of its board members.

Dr Chimhanzi, together with former Finland Prime Minister Professor Alexander Stubb, join Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, ex-British Premier David Cameron, corporate governance guru and billionaire Mo Ibrahim, as well as founder and renowned Irish U2 singer Bono, among other board members.

Tom Hart, acting president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the non-profit organisation, said the two new board members bring considerable leadership experience and expertise in international relations to ONE’s mission to end extreme poverty and preventable disease.

“I’m delighted that Jackie and Alexander are joining our board. As global development advocates they both bring an impressive array of experience, expertise and insights,” he said.

“Their contributions will be invaluable as we stand at a critical point in the fight to end the pandemic.”

Dr Chimhanzi, who is currently the African Leadership Institute CEO, serves in a number of advisory capacities, including as an independent non-executive board member of the AdvTech Group and is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Africa Regional Strategy Group.

She was formerly a senior strategist at the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa and a Strategy Lead at Deloitte Consulting.

Professor Stubb is a director of the School of Transnational Governance at the European University Institute in Florence, Italy.

He previously served as the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, Foreign Minister and Trade and Europe Minister of Finland and held the position of Vice-President of the European Investment Bank.

Professor Stubb has written numerous books and academic articles on European affairs and publishes columns for several newspapers, including the Financial Times.