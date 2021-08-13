JUST IN: Four die after vehicle stalls and overturns several times

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

FOUR members of an apostolic church – coming from an all-night prayer – died after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled backwards and overturned several times in Buchwa mountain in Mberengwa.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident that happened on Tuesday around 04:20 AM.

The deceased are Casper Bangure (40), Joyful Mhlanga (39), Miriam Mhaka (15) and Pamela Ngonidzashe (31), all members of the Zion Apostolic Church.

“Upon approaching a steep ascent along an unnamed disused mine road on top of Buchwa Mountain in Mberengwa the vehicle’s engine stalled,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He said the vehicle rolled backwards, overturned several times downhill before landing on its wheels at a distance of about 200 metres.

“All the occupants were thrown out of the vehicle and died on the spot.

“The bodies were conveyed to Zvishavane District Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Inspector Mahoko said motorists are encouraged to check the road worthiness of their vehicles before driving.

“They should also avoid taking risks by travelling on disused and dangerous roads,” he said.