LATEST: AGS, Esigodini Agricultural College partner on food security

AGS co-founder Mrs Zandie Matiwaza-Denga (left) hands over seedlings to Esigodini Agricultural College principal, Mr Sibangilizwe Dlodlo (right) while Umzingwane legislator, Cde Levi Mayihlome (third from right) look on.

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

ESIGODINI Agricultural College has received an assortment of inputs from the Africa Grain and Seed (AGS to enhance productivity at the institution.

Situated in Umzingwane District in Matabeleland South, the college plays a critical role in training and capacity building of farmers.

Recently, the Government introduced a new syllabus for agriculture colleges to ensure enhanced farm production as the country seeks to restore its food basket status in the region.

The new curriculum is expected to provide a practical, relevant, market-oriented, and farmer-centered education system that provides hands-on experience. In addition, it exposes students to modern farming practices and technologies while responding to emerging global trends in agriculture.

Among the inputs extended to the college are seedlings comprising cabbages, tomatoes, lettuce, beetroot, and trees. These were handed over to the Esigodini Agricultural College Principal, Mr Sibangilizwe Dlodlo, by AGS co-founder Mrs Zandie Matiwaza-Denga recently.

“What we have come to do is to change the perspective of agriculture. We want to change the way people look at agriculture,” said Mrs Matiwaza-Denga.

‘We want to start moving from people looking at agriculture in terms of hard labour, poverty, and everything.

“We are bringing in new perspectives of agriculture, where we talk about sustainability, income generation, food security, becoming producers for something that will feed us and everyone else”.

She said it was important to create an environment where more people become productive in the agriculture sector.

Mrs Matiwaza-Denga explained that agriculture was a viable business and urged the youth to seize opportunities in farming.

“We are building a legacy, teaching the young people that we don’t have to wait for someone to come and do something for us that we can do for ourselves, but it starts in structures like these,” she added.

Umzingwane legislator, Brigadier General Retired, Levi Mayihlome, said such a partnership would help build relations that are key in addressing the country’s food security.

“We are dealing with food security and it is important that we do our best in achieving our targets in that area,” he said.

“This gesture is a welcome contribution to achieving the envisaged Vision 2030 and our national strategic development goals.”

Mr Dlodlo expressed gratitude to AGS, saying the donation came at the right time.

“We would also like to thank the technical experts, Grow a Tree Foundation. Thank you very much for your contribution,” he said.

“AGS is coming at a very critical moment in the history of education and agriculture as an industry, not only at Esigodini but in the whole country.”

Mr Dlodlo said the institution recently launched a revised curriculum that is market-oriented. He said previously more focus had been on subsistence farming and now they have to adapt to the new curriculum.

“The market is there and Esigodini has no excuse for not producing,” said Mr Dlodlo. – @tupeyo