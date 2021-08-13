Covid-19 claims 56 more lives

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

FIFTY-SIX people succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Thursday as the country recorded 800 new infections.

Harare recorded 30 deaths, Manicaland nine, Bulawayo and Midlands four cases each, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Mashonaland East recorded two deaths each while Mashonaland Central, Masvingo and Mashonaland West recorded a death each.

The country conducted 8 051 Covid-18 tests and the positivity rate stood at 10 percent.

Matabeleland North recorded 126 new infections, the highest in the country followed by Mashonaland East with 124 cases, Bulawayo with 113 cases coming third nationally.

Covid-19 new cases were recorded across the country and Masvingo had least number of new infections after recording 36 cases.

The country has so far recorded 118 754 Covid-19 cases including 94 925 recoveries, 19 782 and 4 047.

In the Covid-19 daily report, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said 512 people were hospitalised in hospitals across the country due to the virus.

Of the patients admitted at various hospitals, 26 were hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Ministry said the 1,9 million citizens have received their first Covid-19 jab while 1,1 million have received their second dose.

Members of the public are encouraged to get vaccinated to minimise the risk of getting severe effects of the various when they are infected.

Government has said the majority of people who succumbed to the Covid-19 virus are not vaccinated.

[email protected]