JUST IN: Increase in murder cases worry police

Boitumelo Makhurane, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expressed concern over the increase in murder cases being committed by mentally challenged people around the country.

In a statement , national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said some of the cases are being committed by mentally challenged people who are not on medication.

He urged members of the public to make sure that mental patients receive medication.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges members of the public to ensure that mentally challenged persons are assisted in getting medical attention regularly,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said police had arrested a suspected mental patient, Nkosana Ncube in connection with a case of murder at Remember Moyo homestead, Esigodini.

“Police have arrested Nkosana Ncube (28) in connection with a case of murder, which occurred at Remember Moyo Homestead, Esigodini. On 7 May 2021, at Gasva Village Gutu, a suspected mentally challenged man (40) attacked his father (82) with a wooden hoe handle before turning on to the mother (76). The father died on the spot and the mother became unconscious for some time before gaining consciousness and she reported the matter to the police. The weapon used in the crime was recovered and the suspect was arrested,’’ said Asst Comm Nyathi.

In another suspected murder case, the police spokesperson said a Harare man (41) was found drunk and unconscious in an abandoned car at Kuwadzana 4 Shopping Centre with no visible injuries.

“The victim was taken home by relatives and was medically examined after his condition deteriorated. The medical report indicated that the victim had head injuries and he eventually died on 9 May,” said the police spokesperson.

“Police warns perpetrators of murder cases that the long arm of law will catch up with them.’’

