JUST IN: Invictus commences Muzarabani seismic data acquisition

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

OIL and gas investor, Invictus Energy Limited, would this week begin seismic data acquisition for its Muzarabani project in Mashonaland Central province.

The Australia Stock Exchange-listed exploration company announced the arrival of the seismic survey equipment last month to be used in mapping the geology of the potential Muzarabani oil and gas field.

In an update, the firm said preparations for the seismic data acquisition have progressed well with 400 kilometres of line clearance completed ahead of the commencement of data acquisition.

“The maintenance and checks have been completed on the vibroseis units and mobilisation to the field camp in Muzarabani is commencing,” said the company.

“Data recording is scheduled to commence in the first week of September with the shooting of an initial test line to determine the optimum data acquisition parameters to suit the objectives of the programme.

“By utilising the latest generation STRYDE wireless nodes, which are less than 25 percent of the weight of comparable systems, makes the laying out and retrieving of the wireless nodes significantly easier and cheaper and thus the survey can utilise a swath shot methodology.”

Invictus said this shooting methodology would allow for the doubling of the seismic data coverage by providing an effective line spacing of 800 to 900 metres and provide a high-resolution sub-surface data set at minimal incremental cost.

The company said it has awarded the seismic data processing contract to a Canadian firm, Earth Signal Processing Ltd.

“Earth Signal are onshore seismic and high resolution 2D data processing specialists and have worked extensively with our seismic contractor Polaris and onshore Africa,” said Invictus.

The firm, which is the parent firm of Geo-Associates that holds the Muzarabani special grant, has registered significant progress in trying to establish if there are commercially viable reserves of oil and gas in Zimbabwe’s Cabora Bassa Basin, a geological formation underlying the Muzarabani area.

In the early 1990s, Mobil, a France-headquartered firm carried out initial seismic surveys but decided not to follow it up.

However, Invictus using more modern data processing techniques, reprocessed the data gathered and found strong evidence that the underlying geological structures had the domes and traps that could indicate oil and gas in Muzarabani.

Invictus managing director Mr Scott Macmillan was quoted as saying: “The company is pleased to be commencing seismic data acquisition in the coming days and the preparation for this campaign has gone well and all the equipment and personnel heading to the field.

“We are extremely pleased with the performance of Polaris and the local field crew who have 400km line clearing ahead of the data acquisition, which will ensure that the campaign is completed seamlessly.”

He said preparations for the basin opening drilling campaign are progressing well and the group is on track to select a rig and service providers towards the end of this quarter and then commence formal contract negotiations and award.

The firm has also completed the tendering process for long lead drilling items (wellheads and casing), which is awaiting formal award.

The rig selection process is advancing and Invictus is in detailed discussions with shortlisted rig providers, as well as drilling services providers. The process is expected to be complete by the end of this quarter and this would then be followed with the formal award of drilling and services contract.

