JUST IN: Isaac Mabaya signs first pro contract with Liverpool

Isaac Mabaya

The Chronicle

Isaac Mabaya has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool FC.

The 17-year-old from Preston has been attending the Academy since the age of six.

Mabaya broke into the U18s team last season as a 16-year-old and was initially deployed as a wide midfielder.

A switch mid-season saw him move to full-back, where his ability to sweep forward as an attacking option has been impressive, and he has played at right-back for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s this term.

Mabaya has also enjoyed England recognition at U15 and U16 levels. – Liverpoolfc.com

