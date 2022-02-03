JUST IN: Man cultivates marijuana at hotel

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

POLICE last Friday arrested a man after he cultivated a garden of marijuana at a hotel in Dete.

“On 27/01/22, Police in Hwange reacted to a tip off and arrested Langton Masunda (57) for cultivating eleven plants of dagga in his garden at Halfway Hotel, Gwayi, Dete,” police said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man from Bulawayo have been arrested after they were found in possession of crystal meth.

“Police in Bulawayo arrested Sanele Sharon Ndlovu (27) for unlawful possession of three sachets of Crystal Methamphetamine weighing approximately 0.001 kgs with value of $2 550,” said police on their Twitter page.

Days later a man, Philani Ndlovu was caught with $5 100 worth of crystal meth and dagga worth $1 700.

“Detectives in Bulawayo reacted swiftly to a tip off and arrested Philani Ndlovu (35) for unlawful possession of approximately 2 grammes of Crystal Methamphetamine with a street value of $5 100, approximately 2.17 grammes of Cocaine with a street value of ZWL$13 200 and approximately 190 grammes of loose dagga with a street value of ZWL$1700,” the police.

Crystal methamphetamine, is a dangerous drug derived from methylenedioxymethamphetamine which was already listed in Part II of the Schedule in the Dangerous Drugs Act and so anyone found dealing in the drug or even just possessing it is liable for prosecution.