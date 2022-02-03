NEW: Seed Co, Starafricacorporation make executive changes

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

REGIONAL seed producer, Seed Co Private Limited, has announced the appointment of Mr Terrence Chimanya as the new managing director with effect from February 1, 2022.

He replaces Dr Edworks Mhandu who retired on January 31, 2022.

Mr Chimanya served as the group head legal and corporate affairs and group company secretary providing the Seed Co Group boards and committee with guidance and advice on governance, legal and compliance matters.

“Mr Terrence Chimanya has been appointed managing director for Seed Co Zimbabwe with effect from February 1 2022,” reads the company statement.

“Mr Chimanya has vast experience in business management, corporate governance, risk management, corporate affairs, legal compliance, with a demonstrated experience derived from working in the private and Government sectors.”

Mr Chimanya has been acting as managing director for Seed Co for the six months while Dr Mhandu was receiving medical attention.

Meanwhile, Starafrica appointed Engineer Robson Nyabadza as chief executive officer effective this month.

“The company takes this opportunity to advise on the appointment of Engineer Nyabadza as CEO effective February 1 2022,” said the company in a statement.

He replaces Mr Regis Matyiri who had served the company for 16 years as CEO.

Before his appointment, Mr Nyabadza was chief technical officer for the company and is a Chartered Accountant and Electronics Engineer with vast experience in sugar refining, mining and manufacturing, project management and general management at senior executive level.

Formerly Zimbabwe Sugar Refineries Ltd., Starafrica is a manufacturer and distributor of food and other products in Africa. It has a diversified business covering sugar refining and production of special sugar-based products.

