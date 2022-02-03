LATEST: Chimedza inline for Grand Slam Grant

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SOUTH African based Zimbabwean junior tennis player Sasha Chimedza has been selected to receive the Grand Slam Player Grant for the year 2022.

Chimedza (14) is one of the most promising Zimbabwean players at juniour level.

She is ranked sixth in Africa and 172 on the ITF Junior World Ranking

The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (Zoc) congratulated Sasha on her latest achievement.

“Chimedza has been selected to be one of the 44 junior and professional players in the world receiving the Grand Slam Player Grants for 2022, funded by the Grand Slam Player Development Programme!

Congratulations Sasha,” said Zoc.

Last year in November Chimedza picked up her maiden ITF singles title at a tournament held in [email protected]