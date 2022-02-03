JUST IN: Gvt takes over Mighty Warriors’ camping needs

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Government has, just like it did for the Warriors, taken over preparatory needs for the Mighty Warriors who are in camp ahead of the final round of qualifiers for the Women Africa Cup of Nations against Botswana this month.

The first leg is set for the National Sports Stadium on February 18 and the return leg will be at Obedi Itani Chilume in Francistown, on February 23.

Acting Zifa chief executive officer and spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela and the national teams’ general manager Wellington Mpandare both confirmed the Government’s take over of the girls’ camp needs which has also seen them being housed at an upmarket hotel in the capital instead of their usual camping base, the deteriorating Zifa Village.

“Yes, it’s true (that the Government is taking care,). They are camped at a hotel in the capital,” said Gwesela.

Mpandare said all was well and in order for the flagship women’s football team who are just 180 minutes away from booking a ticket to Morocco where the Afcon finals will be staged.

“They are being well taken care of,” said Mpandare.

Zifa accounts are currently not accessible following the suspension from office of the entire executive committee. What is however strange is that some of the suspended executive committee members, president Felton Kamambo, Philimon Machana and Bryton Malandule have been able to meet and make crucial decisions, although inconsequential, like suspending those who have dared refuse to ride along their defiance trip.

Coach Sithethelelwe Kwinji 15 Sibanda called up 30 players into camp, four of whom are based outside the country and are expected to join their colleagues on February 14 when the international window opens.

Mighty Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Lindiwe Magwede (Herentals Queens) Cynthia Shonga (Harare City Queens) Precious Mudyiwa (Black Rhinos Queens) Leona Bhunu (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Defenders: Nobukhosi Ncube (Correctional Queens) Egness Tumbare, Moreblessing Bwende (Harare City Queens) Edeline Mu-tumbami, Vimbai Mharadzi, Liliosa Kandemiri (Blue Swallows Queens) Talent Mukwanda (Herentals Queens) Purity Mugayi, Eunice Chibanda (Black Rhinos Queens)

Midfielders: Emmaculate Msipa (Fatih Karagümrük Spor Kulübü, Turkey) Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional Queens) Shyline Dam-bamuromo, Alice Moyo (Faith Drive Queens) Mavis Chirandu, Priviledge Mupeti (Black Rhinos Queens) Danai Bhobho (Simba Queens, Tanzania) Ennerty Chemhere (Ubuntu Queens) Berita Kabwe (Rivers Angels, Nigeria)

Strikers: Rudo Neshamba (Ramat Hasharon WFC, Israel) Maudy Mafuruse, Melody Chikoore (Faith Drive Queens) Christabel Katona, Rutendo Makore (Black Rhinos Queens) Dinah Rose Banda (Queen Lozikeyi Academy) Natasha Ndowa (Blue Swallows Queens) Shamiso Mutasa (Herentals Queens).