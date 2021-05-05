JUST IN: Police warn against fake news

Michelle Nyanzira, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have dismissed claims circulating on social media that six people were killed in a kombi accident in the city last week.

Bulawayo acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele warned members of the public against circulating false information.

“Such messages create unrest to innocent citizens who use public transport,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

“We would like to urge members of the public not to misuse social media but to use it productively.” – @michieroxy