JUST IN: Psychological breakdown addressed in Sakirai’s debut novel, Alone

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

WRITTEN by an educator, Gift Sakirai, the satirical psychological thriller titled “Alone” is a book and half.

Set during the time of economic meltdown in early 21st century Zimbabwe, Sakirai’s first work is a depiction of real-life experiences drawn from his experience as a teacher as well as his life experience.

“I used this book to communicate the way I would, through guidance and counselling against false identity such as skin bleaching and despondency.

“Other themes such as Africanism, Ubuntu, coming of age walk alongside the major theme psychological issues that affect the young generation of our day,” said Sakirai.

The book, a debut to Sakirai oscillates around its protagonists, Tatenda Watema who is trying to recover from a nervous breakdown suffered after failing to score enough points at A-level to qualify for a university programme that he had so much wished to pursue. Watema eventually joins the teaching profession as a stepping stone, or rather, a substitute to his fancied dream.

All hell breaks loose when he is deployed to the rural area of Gavaza where he was to be stationed as teacher. It is there that he meets Tapiwa Gumi, an espoused maiden waiting for her wedding. In the emotional kaleidoscope of the two, it leads them into a romantic affair that is equally full of roller coaster spin-offs that makes the reading of the book, Alone, a worthwhile pursuit,” said Sakirai.

Sakirai who holds a holder of a Master’s Degree in Education is confident that his work will be helpful in orienting young Zimbabweans to accept destiny and to work hard. – @mthabisi_mthire