JUST IN: SADC condemns xenophobic attacks and calls for lasting solutions

04 Sep, 2019 - 16:09 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: SADC condemns xenophobic attacks and calls for lasting solutions

The Chronicle

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

SOUTHERN Africa Development Community (Sadc) on Wednesday condemned the violent attacks on foreign nationals in the country and called to a lasting solution to the

A spate of violent attacks that broke out in Johannesburg city on Sunday and spread to the central business district on Monday and some parts of Pretoria saw the looting and destruction of more than 50 foreign- owned shops, while cars were torched and people were killed and injured.

The attacks have been condemned by most African governments.

Sadc executive secretary Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax yesterday described the xenophobia attacks as inhuman.

More to follow. . .

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting