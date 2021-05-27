Breaking News
JUST IN: Mpilo Hospital flat goes down in flames

JUST IN: Mpilo Hospital flat goes down in flames

JUST IN: SRC demands details on Africa Day netball tourney

27 May, 2021
0 Comments
Sam Dzvimbu

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter 

The Sports and Recreation Commission has asked the Zimbabwe Netball Association Bulawayo province to furnish it with details on the hosting of an Africa Day mini-tournament at Sobukhazi High School.

The tournament was held without adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and clearance from the SRC.

In a letter to Zina Bulawayo, SRC Bulawayo Metropolitan province coordinator Sam Dzvimbu said Zina should provide his office with details of the tournament organisers, SRC and police clearance letters.

“You must also provide us with the role Zina Bulawayo province played in this tournament,” wrote Dzvimbu.

