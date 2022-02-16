JUST IN: Three men arrested for possession of lion skin

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

THREE Bulawayo men were on Tuesday arrested after police found them in possession of a lion skin which they had stashed inside a bag.

Kudakwashe Chivanga (34), Tagarika Chihono (33) both from Nketa suburb and Samuel Mupunga (56) from New Lobengula suburb, were on their way to Emakhandeni suburb when police on patrol demanded to search them.

The three were coming out of a maize field near Luveve Road, opposite New Lobengula suburb, which raised police suspicions.

Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest.

“On the February 15, 2022 at around 12PM, police officers who were on a motorised patrol in the western suburbs saw the three accused persons coming out from a maize field along Luveve Road, opposite New Lobengula Suburb. The three were in possession of a red bag and were crossing the Luveve road heading towards Emakhandeni suburb,” he said.

“They approached the trio and introduced themselves as police officers before conducting a search. Police recovered one male lion skin and then asked the trio to produce a licence authorising them to possess the skin.”

Insp Ncube said the three men failed to produce the licence leading to their arrest.

“During investigations Chivanga indicated that he bought the trophy in 2020 from a friend only known as Mapetrol. The lion trophy is yet to be taken to the ecologist for confirmation and weighing as well as ascertaining the value of the trophy. The police would like to appeal to members of the public to desist from hunting down animals without a license which permits them to do so. We are also appealing to anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the fourth accused person only known as Mapetrol to come forward,” said Insp Ncube.

@thamamoe