JUST IN: Tshelanyamba maskandi group shines

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

MASKANDI group Amathand’Amahle that hails from Tshelanyamba in Kezi is coming up well after coming out tops in the Amaqhawanentaba FM Top 20 Maskandi chart.

The trio outfit has members Mlungisi “Intethenyama”, Lawrence “Thandabembeke” Dube, and Welcome “Maziwa Ngokuhle” Dube.

Over the weekend, the group clinched 570 votes to be named this week’s winners at the Ivory Park Extension based radio station.

Intethenyama said the success is due to the wide acceptance and appreciation of their latest album Seyajola.

“We are over the moon for the appreciation that we are getting here in a foreign land where we are able to showcase our talent and let our music be known.

“The credit from the charts is mainly due to the success of our only album Seyajola which continues to be loved by many,” he said.

The group ventured into music in 2018 and has one album Seyajola and three tracks namely Lobashonela Kunzima, Gxumuhlalekhona and Ihlazo. – @mthabisi_mthire