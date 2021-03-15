JUST IN: Two Covid – 19 deaths recorded in Midlands province

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

TWO people have died of Covid-19 in the Midlands province.

Despite the additional deaths, the country’s recovery rate stands at 93.3 percent.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care shows that 13 people tested positive to the global pandemic yesterday in Matabeleland North, Midlands, Harare and Masvingo provinces.

Despite the increasing number of new cases, vaccination of frontline workers counties and as of yesterday 36 359 had received their Covid-19 jab.

“We recorded 13 new Covid-19 cases, all local and two deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the seven-day rolling average for new cases 27 today. Vaccination of frontline workers continues in static sites in all the provinces and so far, 36 395 have been vaccinated.”

The Ministry says as of March 13, 2021, there were 94 hospitalised cases and of those 81 are asymptomatic, 13 are mild to moderate and there are none in Intensive Care Units.

“About 1 127 tests done today and the positivity and stands at 1.2 percent. As of 14 March 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 36 484 cases 34 043 recoveries and 1 503 deaths ,” read the report.

@thamamoe