JUST IN: Two men arrested for beating man to death

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

TWO men have been arrested for allegedly beating up a man to death for failing to pay them after they had given him a lift.

Sibusiso Nkomo (29) and Cosmas Dube (36) both from Filabusi were not asked to plead when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Ms Lerato Nyathi facing a murder charge.

They were remanded in custody to June 28.

Prosecuting Ms Faith Mutukwa said the pair who were travelling in a Honda Fit vehicle gave the now deceased Thulani Moyo a lift to the business centre and ordered him to pay R20 but he only had R10 which resulted in an altercation.

“On 13 February at around 3PM Nkomo and Dube were travelling in a Honda Fit when they offered Thulani Moyo a lift to Nkwalimi Business Centre in Filabusi. Upon disembarking Moyo gave them R10 as payment but they ordered him to pay an extra R10 as the journey cost R20.

“Moyo indicated that he only had R10 but Nkomo and Dube refused to entertain him which resulted in an altercation. The pair then teamed up on Moyo and they severely beat him up all over the body. Community members who were also at the business centre intervened and refrained the pair from beating up Moyo further,” she said.

Miss Mutukwa said Nkomo and Dube fled from the scene in their vehicle and left Moyo lying on the ground.

She said Moyo was ferried to Filabusi District Hospital where he was further referred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Miss Mutukwa said Moyo died two days later while admitted to UBH due to injuries sustained during the attack.

She said the matter was reported to the police resulting in Nkomo and Dube’s arrest.

@DubeMatutu