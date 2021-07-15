JUST IN: World Champions of Performing Arts Zimbabwe chapter calls for funding

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

NEWLY appointed World Champions of Performing Arts (WOCPA) Zimbabwe national director Khaliphile Sibanda has called on Government and the private sector to financially help in ensuring arts practitioners in the country take part in the international competition slated for November in the United States of America.

WOCPA provides contestants from all over the world an unparalleled opportunity to network and make connections through showcasing their art at the competition affectionately known as the Talent Olympics.

Selections for official contestants are now being held in the USA, Canada, Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, Asia and South Africa.

Highlights of the event will include a Parade of Nations, a Worldstars boot camp and a global webcast were the Grand Champions of the world will be selected. The numerous winners will walk away with over a quarter of a million dollars in scholarships and prizes.

Sibanda said they are currently conducting auditions to set up a team to represent Zimbabwe and are in need of financial assistance to ensure the selected participants make it to the world stage.

“We are currently conducting auditions around the country to form team Zimbabwe that will travel to Las Vegas this November. As the national director, I am asking Government and the private sector to support this cause.

“We are targeting singers, dancers, instrumentalists, actors, models and a variety of artistes to present their talent for the judges at the live 25th annual WCOPA,” she said.

“This is an open competition for all the countries around the world and so far it’s 70 plus including Zimbabwe. No one has been selected as the auditions are ongoing. All the categories have 12 plus genres which means there is no limit to any act. That is the reason why we need assistance from Government and the private sector because this is an opportunity for all artistes and aspiring artistes to go and showcase their talent on a world stage. The financial assistance is for the bootcamp in selecting final participants,” said Sibanda.

