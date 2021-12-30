JUST IN: Zesa prepaid system will be down on New Year’s Eve

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The Zesa prepaid electricity vending system will be down from New Year’s Eve until New Year’s Day due to a scheduled annual maintenance, the parastatal has announced.

In a statement Zesa holdings said the system will not be available from 5PM on New Year’s Eve until 6AM on New Year’s Day.

“ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that the Prepaid Electricity Vending system will not be available on 31st December 2021 at 1700hrs to 1st January 2022 at 0600hrs to facilitate scheduled annual maintenance,” said Zesa Holdings in a statement.

The company said the scheduled maintenance is meant to ensure the integrity and reliability of the prepaid electricity vending system for continued efficient service delivery.

“The power utility advises customers to purchase adequate electricity to ensure that they do not run out of credit during the maintenance period. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” read the statement.

