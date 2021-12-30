NEW: Form ones to stay home when schools open

File pic: School children board buses back to their respective schools at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has deferred to a later date the first term opening day for Form One classes as Grade 7 results have not been released.

The pupils who are transitioning from primary school to secondary level were expected to open on Monday 10 January with the rest of the learners.

But the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education on Thursday afternoon released a statement stating that the 2022 Form One classes will have a new opening date.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to inform the nation and its stakeholders that only 2021 Ordina and A level candidates with outstanding examination components will be going back with effect from Monday 3 January 2022 for the purposes of continuing with the examination process.

“Due to the still pending processing and finalization of the 2021 Grade 7 examination process, the 2022 Form 1 cohort of learners will have their opening date deferred until the Grade 7 national results are released,” read the statement.

The Ministry said schools are going to offer Form One boarding school places once the Grade 7 results have been released.

“Parents and guardians who wish to send their children to boarding schools are advised to apply on the Ministry’s electronic platform www.emap.co.zw. The selection of learners for both boarding and day schools will be done by school heads as soon as Grade 7 results are out,” read the statement.

The Ministry said the opening date for the rest of the learners will continue as planned in line with the education calendar.

The Ministry said 2021 examination classes which have not completed their examination will reopen next Monday.

