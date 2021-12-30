President mourns Gumede

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has described the late Highlanders’ president Ndumiso Gumede as a sports administrator of distinction that will be remembered for transforming the game through his competent leadership and professional administration of the iconic Bosso.

In his condolence message to the Gumede family following the untimely death of the veteran administrator on Wednesday afternoon, the President said he had received with grief and sadness news of the tragic and unexpected demise of Gumede after a short illness.

“A sports administrator of distinction and a veteran teacher, the late Gumede will be remembered by many for transforming the popular game of football through his competent leadership and professional administration of the iconic Highlanders club, and when he served on the Zifa board soon after Independence,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said as Highlanders’ chairman and president, Gumede led the club to greater heights and transformed it into a household name that the club is today.

“Above all, his strong African roots turned professional sporting into a cultural carnival for which football fans miss him sorely. Always genial and full of jokes, the late Gumede ensured integrity and professionalism in a game which is often mired in controversies of corrupt match fixing and related ills. Those of us wedded to the game will miss, keenly the yawning gap he leaves behind.

“On behalf of Government, the football fraternity and on my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the Gumede family on their saddest, unexpected loss. May they continue to draw inspiration from the late departed’s meritorious service to his country, his people, and to the sporting discipline of football. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace,” said the President.

Gumede is survived by three sons.

Mourners are gathered at 12 Cheltenham Road, Montrose, Bulawayo.