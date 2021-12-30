Bravura Zimbabwe extends $3,8mln festive cheer to less privileged

Bravura Zimbabwe brings festive season cheers in Mhondoro as villagers gather to receive food hampers donated by the company this week.

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

BRAVURA Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited, which is developing a platinum project in Mashonaland West province brought festive season cheers to 30 villages in Mhondoro this week by donating food hampers worth $3,8 million.

The donation is part of the platinum miner’s corporate social responsibility programme.

The gesture comes as the platinum miner has also assisted vulnerable families in Mashonaland West to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, the mining company donated an ambulance and ventilators to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The company has secured in-house owned core drilling rigs worth close to US$5 million, having already completed close to 40 000 meters of drilling.

In a statement, Bravura country director Mr Lionel Mhlanga said his organization has completed phase 1 and 2 of resource confirmation.

“Nearly 40 000 meters of core drilling done. In house owned core drilling rigs acquired at a cost of nearly US$5 million,” he said.

“High tech exploration laboratory was acquired, installed and commissioned at a cost of US$500, 000.”

Bravura has expressed gratitude to traditional leadership in Mhondoro for the hospitality that they were receiving promoting a peaceful work [email protected]