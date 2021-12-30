Mr JazziQ in Byo for New Year’s Eve fun day

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

SOUTH Africa’s Amapiano exponent Mr JazziQ will make his way to Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on New Year’s Eve, for a family fun day performance at Eyadini, with organisers saying people should come in early.

Mr JazziQ is behind hits such as Amaneighbour, Woza, VSOP and Askies, introducing artistes such as Reece Madlisa, Zuma and Lady Du to the world.

The performance will be held at Eyadini corner old Khami Road, and the family fun day will kick off as early as 2PM so as to adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

Mr JazziQ will be supported by Bulawayo’s finest DJs Nospa, Ryan Synth, Skaiva, Zulu Da House Maniac and Reno Life.

Organised by Fife Street Events, one of the organisers, Junior Mbanje encouraged music lovers to come early.

“JazziQ is one of the most sought-after stars in South Africa right now and if you look at where he has performed recently, this is an artiste that is in demand. We encourage everyone to come early and enjoy a family friendly show because we shall be adhering to strict Covid-19 regulations so time-keeping and social distancing will be strictly enforced. We want Bulawayo to celebrate the New Year in style and who better to help people say goodbye to 2021 than JazziQ,” said Mbanje.

Real name Tumelo Manyoni, Mr JazziQ was born and raised in Alexandra by his grandmother whilst his parents stayed in the north of Johannesburg.

He started his DJ career at the early age of fourteen and produced at the age of sixteen. He started producing different music genres before he partnered with Josiah, who was also producing Amapiano before their collaboration.

In March 2020, he released his first solo debut album 0303. The album featured singles such as “Askies”, “Blue Skies” and “Hello Mo’Girl”. His single “Askies” which featured singer Moonchild Sanelly and Fake Love was certified gold by RiSA. In August 2020, he released his first EP For The Babies which featured singers Kamo Mphela, Lady Du and Londie London. In October 2020, he released the album Maba Jabul’ Abantu, which was a collaboration with Busta 929 and featured artists like Reece Madlisa, Zuma, Mpura, Riky Rick and 9umber. In November 2020, he was featured on Busiswa’s album My Side of The Story on the single “Makazi”. In December 2020, he released the single “Umsebenzi Wethu”.

On January 5, 2021, he released the single “Amaneighbour” which featured Killer Kau, Reece Madlisa, Zuma and ThackzinDJ. He then released the single “Woza” which featured Lady Du, Boohle & Kabza De Small and was also featured on Felo Le Tee’s single “Nje Nje” alongside Reece Madlisa, Zuma, Mpura and Kabza De Small. – Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi