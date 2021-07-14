JUST IN: Zima organisers release date for 2022 awards

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Organisers of the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) have released the date for next year’s event saying the recognition of the country’s musical talent will be a hybrid event.

The Zimas have been pencilled for February 19 and will be run under the theme “Rhythm, Roots and Cultural Diversity”.

The event’s spokesperson Benjamin Nyandoro said: “The global pandemic Covid-19 is here to stay so is our music. Zima 2022 aptly themed ‘Rhythm, Roots and Cultural Diversity’ brings together masters, creators, performers, and supporters to another celebration that recognises, unites and awards Zimbabwean music talent.

“This edition seeks to unite Zimbabwe’s diverse musical roots, rhythm and culture under one strong voice and sound.”

He said the Zimas seek to recognise and award deserving musicians in a fair and transparent manner that will bring all stakeholders to resource the process in their unique and diverse skill sets.

Nyandoro added that new categories have been added.

“The glamorous Zimbabwe Music Awards will be a beautifully disruptive hybrid of a virtual and physical event scheduled for Saturday, 19th of February 2022. For this edition, we’ve added new innovative categories to embrace the diverse music culture of Zimbabwe and the obtaining context,” said Nyandoro.

The event organisers went on to invite companies and individuals to partner them in making the next edition a memorable one.

“We take this opportunity to invite our friends – the partners who make this journey a memorable one. In the preceding successful Zimas, the invaluable and unwavering support from corporate giants made us achieve unimaginable heights,” said Nyandoro.

He went on to list the achievements that the Zimas has seen through.

“In 2019, we completed building a home for one of Zimbabwe’s celebrated music icons Comrade Chinx in Sentosa, Harare and handed it over to him and his family. We added more award categories so that the Zimas become representative of all of Zimbabwe’s rich music cultural diversity.

“We also introduced the retro awards that seek to award the outstanding musicians that stood out before the establishment of Zima.”

“In 2020, we established the Zima head office in Harare, repositioning Zima from an event into an institution. Zima hosted a music awards recognition and celebration event at The Country Club in Highlands Harare, rebranding itself as a premium event hosting high profile notable guests.

“In 2021, ZIMA commissioned an external adjudication steering committee comprising of 12 qualified persons to oversee and develop the Zima Rule Book. Zima hosted a successful Virtual awards event that was broadcast on the national television ZBCtv and various streaming platforms that exposed the event to a total reach of over 5 million.”

“We donated groceries and renovated the house of the Zima 2021 Lifetime Achievers the ‘Cool Crooners’ in Bulawayo and are committing to another successful Zima 2022.” – @bonganinkunzi