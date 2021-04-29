JUST IN: Zimbabwe strengthens trade relations with global community

From left to right: Mr. Andreas Lesicky (Pump &Steel), Canadian Ambassador Christina Buchan, Velile Dube (ZimTrade) and Trindard Makunike Trade Commissioner in the Ambassadors Office pose for photo during a tour of Pump and Steel factory in Belmont, Bulawayo on Wednesday. Picture courtesy of ZimTrade

Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE is strengthening its trade relations with the global community as part of a broader game-plan to transform the economy towards an upper middle-income status by 2030.

Economic diplomacy is at the heart of the Second Republic’s international re-engagement drive being pursued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

This makes increasing local production crucial under the Government’s export-led industrialisation, which seeks to substitute imports and enhance value addition and beneficiation. ZimTrade has been mandated to play a critical role in assisting companies to develop export capacity and creating vital market linkages.

“As we strengthen trade relations between Zimbabwe and the world, we had the pleasure of taking Canada’s Ambassador to Zim @CBuchanCanada around some of the leading manufacturers in Bulawayo. We look forward to her support in boosting Zim-Canada trade relations @CanEmbZimbabwe,” said ZimTrade in a post on its twitter account following a visit to one of the giant companies in Bulawayo, Pump and Steel, on Wednesday.

The newly deployed ambassador is in Bulawayo to introduce herself to the business community and to scout for trade synergies in the southern region.

This morning ZimTrade representatives and the Canadian Ambassador met executives from the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZ)) in Bulawayo.