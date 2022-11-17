Kadewere scores hattrick for Real Mallorca in friendly

17 Nov, 2022 - 12:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Kadewere scores hattrick for Real Mallorca in friendly Tino Kadewere in action for Real Mallorca

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

DAYS after scoring on his Spanish debut for Real Mallorca in the Copa Del Rey competition, Zimbabwean International Tinotenda Kadewere seems to have struck the right chord after scoring another three goals in Wednesday night’s friendly match against UD Poblense at Estadio Municipal de Sa Pobla.

Tino Kadewere celebrates one of his goals

Kadewere’s Real Mallorca won the game against fifth tier club, UD Poblense 4-1. He netted his first goal in the 24th minute before getting the other two goals in the second half.

The match was Kadewere’s second appearance almost three months after making the switch to the Spanish top-flight side from French club Lyon on a season-long loan deal.

Tino Kadewere in Real Mallorca starting lineup

Kadewere could have made his debut earlier but a muscle injury kept him out for several weeks.

He returned to action earlier in the month but was an unused substitute in Mallorca’s two previous games in La Liga.

With the La Liga and other top leagues in the world taking a break for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, Kadewere will use the halt in league action to get back to full fitness since most of the clubs in Europe will be playing friendly matches to keep those players that are not involved in the World Cup in shape.

[email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting