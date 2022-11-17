Kadewere scores hattrick for Real Mallorca in friendly

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

DAYS after scoring on his Spanish debut for Real Mallorca in the Copa Del Rey competition, Zimbabwean International Tinotenda Kadewere seems to have struck the right chord after scoring another three goals in Wednesday night’s friendly match against UD Poblense at Estadio Municipal de Sa Pobla.

Kadewere’s Real Mallorca won the game against fifth tier club, UD Poblense 4-1. He netted his first goal in the 24th minute before getting the other two goals in the second half.

The match was Kadewere’s second appearance almost three months after making the switch to the Spanish top-flight side from French club Lyon on a season-long loan deal.

Kadewere could have made his debut earlier but a muscle injury kept him out for several weeks.

He returned to action earlier in the month but was an unused substitute in Mallorca’s two previous games in La Liga.

With the La Liga and other top leagues in the world taking a break for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, Kadewere will use the halt in league action to get back to full fitness since most of the clubs in Europe will be playing friendly matches to keep those players that are not involved in the World Cup in shape.

[email protected]