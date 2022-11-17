BCC starts night-time garbage collection

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO City Council which has been struggling to collect refuse has introduced nighttime collection of garbage.

The initiative will start on Monday next week.

The refuse collection will occur between 8 PM and 6 AM.

Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube announced the development in a statement.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise its valued residents that it will be commencing night time refuse collection in the central business district with effect from Monday, 21 November 2022. The collection will be done from 8 PM as indicated below. If for any reason, refuse is not collected on the scheduled day, residents are advised that the collection will be done on the next scheduled day hence they should keep the bins within their properties and not dump,” said Mr Dube.

He said on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday council will be collecting garbage for Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue, Leopold Takawira between Basch and Jason Moyo Street.

Mr Dube said on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the council will be collecting refuse along Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue to Leopold Takawira between Jason Moyo Street and Samuel Parirenyatwa while on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday council will be collecting garbage along Leopold Takawira Avenue to 15 Avenue between Basch Street and Jason Moyo.

The Town Clerk said on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday council will be collecting refuse along Leopold Takawira Avenue to 15 Avenue between Basch Street and Jason Moyo Street.

Mr Dube said residents who might have inaccessible properties will be forced to dispose of refuse at their own cost.

